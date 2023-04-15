First Friday on Farish Street hopes to be part of revitalization

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Friday on Farish Street hopes to usher in the return of the glory days of the once bustling African American business district. The event was supposed to be held last week but was postponed because of rain.

Friday morning organizers were working out the logistics for food trucks and others parking on the historic roadway in preparation for the inaugural First Friday on Farish Street. Plans have been in work for about two months. Organizer and Farish Street business owner Eric Collins had the idea about four years ago.

“Farish Street is not dead. Farish Street is alive and well. The energy of the ancestors is still here, and that energy is what keeps us moving and keeps us creative,” said Collins. “And [we] want to just put in the work to make sure that we can show people that, ‘Hey, you can come right here in downtown Jackson on Farish Street and have a good time.’”

The City of Jackson will provide the stage at Oakley and Farish Streets, where three bands will perform live. More than 60 vendors will line the street with tents offering their goods and food.

The celebration hopes to fill the area with people enjoying the spring night and having fun. Organizers hope this monthly event will be a part of revitalizing the historic district.

“This area in the 50s, 60s in Farish Street heyday, this is what our ancestors used to do,” said organizer and business owner Erica Archie. “Every Friday and Saturday vendors from Clinton, Raymond, [and] Byram, those areas would come and sell their wares right here in Jackson.”

“It gives us an opportunity to just join together and be in a safe environment,” said promoter Andrew Campbell. “We’re building a bridge, and this bridge is to make sure those who come after us will see that we’ve had a mark.”

First Friday on Farish Street starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Organizers plan to host the event monthly through the end of the year, weather permitting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.