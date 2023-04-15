Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi

Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.(wlox)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi will soon be featured on the big screen in a new heist movie called “Cash Out 2,” a movie that director Randall Emmett, known for producing “The Irishman,” says will be different form the rest of his films.

“A lot of movies I’ve produced have had heavier subject matter, little more intense and heavier sets, and this one is a more fun ride,” said Emmett. “A commercial popcorn fun movie and I think more people will enjoy the characters they are playing.”

Another fun thing he enjoys about filming this movie is the relationship he has with his cast and crew.

“That’s the fun part of this movie, is when they dress up and change these different things to try to achieve these different things they are trying to do during the film,” said Emmett. “It makes a lot of fun when you’re directing these phenomenal actors and they get to create these different disguises all in this one film.”

Emmett says he knew the Coast was the perfect spot for filming his movie after his welcoming visit to the Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville.

“I walked into that casino when I was scouting locations and I was like, ‘Wow, this is more beautiful than the Wynn,’” said Emmett. “So, I didn’t think we would actually get it, but the owners and CEO were very kind to allow us to come there.”

He says his one wish for his audience is to have a great time with the family while enjoying an action movie.

“You get to learn something new, get to experience something new — maybe a world you’re not a part of — and learn something,” he added. “But this movie is really something you just want to come out and have fun. Come out on a Friday night, date night you walk into a movie, and I think you’re going to walk out just smiling and laughing and having a great experience.”

The crew will wrap up productions next Friday and they would like to thank the state troopers and law enforcement for their help.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

'Help Is On The Way' Tour coming to Jackson
'Help Is On The Way' Tour coming to Jackson
DIGITAL DESK: Meridian, Mississippi native turns heads, chairs on NBC’s The Voice
DIGITAL DESK: Meridian, Mississippi native turns heads, chairs on NBC’s The Voice
3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
Pat Monahan with band Train 2022
Train in concert at Brandon Amphitheater Sept. 7
DIGITAL DESK: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand chats about passing first round on NBC’s The...
DIGITAL DESK: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand chats about passing first round on NBC’s The Voice