FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather concerns

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery efforts in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, will close early due to weather concerns.

Rolling Fork fell victim to deadly storms that swept through the community on March 24.

According to FEMA, the Disaster Recovery Center and the Community Distribution Site will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both will reopen Sunday, with the Disaster Recovery Center opening at 1 p.m. and the Community Distribution Site will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

The Multi-Agency Coordination Center will close at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

FEMA officials said that the laundry, restroom, and shower facilities will run as normal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.