FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather concerns

Mothers of Murdered Sons
FEMA: Recovery efforts in Rolling Fork to end early due to weather
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery efforts in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, will close early due to weather concerns.

Rolling Fork fell victim to deadly storms that swept through the community on March 24.

According to FEMA, the Disaster Recovery Center and the Community Distribution Site will close at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both will reopen Sunday, with the Disaster Recovery Center opening at 1 p.m. and the Community Distribution Site will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

The Multi-Agency Coordination Center will close at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

FEMA officials said that the laundry, restroom, and shower facilities will run as normal.

