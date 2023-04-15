ALERT DAY Forecast: Tracking severe weather on this Saturday as we are under an ALERT DAY! We are tracking two rounds of storms this afternoon and evening!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

We are under an ALERT DAY for today’s Severe Weather.

We are tracking temperatures at around the upper 50s to low 60s. We are also seeing cloud cover this morning.

Strong to severe storms are possible for us today as we have set an ALERT DAY in motion for the severe weather!

Our next system will roll into town through the latter parts of your Saturday – featuring a risk for scattered to numerous showers and storms; a few could be strong. Expect highs Saturday, amid a balmy south breeze, to hit the lower to middle 80s. Storm chance increase Saturday night into early Sunday morning with strong wind and hail being the primary threats. Highs will range from the upper 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. Temperatures drop following the Cold Front, that will bring on severe storms late Saturday going into Sunday morning. All the storms should shift east by Sunday morning with brighter skies returning through the day and into early next week.

Going into next week!

Mostly quiet conditions from Monday through Thursday with Highs reaching back into the 80s by Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with occasional cloud cover here and there. Rain chances return Thursday.

