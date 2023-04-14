Enter to win free pizza
WWII veteran bench presses 100 lbs. to celebrate centennial birthday

Werner Schlaupitz, a World War II veteran, is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics...
Werner Schlaupitz, a World War II veteran, is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics this fall.
By Kristina DeRobertis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER, Del. (WBOC) – A man who recently turned 100 years old celebrated his birthday by bench pressing 100 pounds.

Werner Schlaupitz is a World War II veteran.

He credits his trainer for helping him stay fit and for lifting his mood when he’s down.

His instructor says Schlaupitz never misses a workout session, and now he’s working toward another goal.

The veteran is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics this October.

“I feel very rested. I don’t feel tired or worn out or anything,” he said. “I feel energetic like I could continue going more.”

Schlaupitz said if you want to live a long and healthy live, stay active, don’t smoke and don’t drink.

