Westin Hotel parking garage could begin this year, county official says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work could get underway this year on a parking garage for the Westin Hotel, as evidenced by a recent vote by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Last week, the board approved a request from developers to draw down on millions of dollars in funding made available by the Mississippi Development Authority.

The county is serving as a conduit of sorts between the developer and the agency and must sign off any drawdowns before the request is sent to the authority for final approval.

“Every so often, their expenditures come before the board [in] the form of a requisition, and then the board approves those expenditures, then it goes to the development authority for final approval and funding,” said Board Attorney Tony Gaylor.

MDA has already authorized between $10 million and $20 million in economic development funding for the work, Gaylor said. That amount comes in the form of loans that will have to be repaid.

Gaylor said the board approved a request from developers for an amount “in excess of $1 million” at its first board meeting in April. He did not know exactly how the funds would be used, but said they are going toward engineering or construction costs.

“The development authority is going to be reviewing it. We’ve got some more documentation to be completed on that before they actually give them approval for that draw down,” Gaylor said.

The project is being developed by Joseph Simpson, the same developer behind the roughly $65 million Westin Hotel.

Simpson could not be reached for comment.

Gaylor didn’t have all the details of the project but said it would include a parking garage as well as some retail elements.

It will be located where the hotel’s valet parking lot is now, across the street from the Westin’s main entrance. The parking lot is located in the block bordered by S. Congress Street and Court Street.

The Westin was completed in 2017. The 169,000-square-foot facility includes 203 rooms and suits and 12,000 square feet of meeting space, according to the Downtown Jackson Partners website.

Like the parking garage, the hotel also was partially funded with public money.

According to a 2015 article in the Northside Sun, that funding included $20 million in bonds from Hinds County, $9 million in bonds from the Jackson Redevelopment Authority, all of which has to be paid back by developers, as well as $27 million in private investments.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.