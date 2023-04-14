University of Memphis recruit arrested on assault, firearm charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis five-star recruit Mikey Williams was arrested on suspicion of five felony counts of Assault with a Firearm on a person, NBC San Diego reports.

Williams was booked by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

Lt. Matt Carpenter told NBC San Diego that Michael Anthony Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight Friday morning.

Mikey Williams played basketball at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. His Instagram account, which had 3.8 million followers, was deactivated just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The University of Memphis announced they signed Williams, a top 20 recruit, back in November.

