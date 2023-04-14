Two men hospitalized after shooting each other at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two people suffering gunshot wounds at a Jackson gas station Friday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on 5850 Ridgewood Rd.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 26-year-old man was shot once and a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times during a “physical altercation” between them and another unknown man.

Witnesses say that the shooting was a result of “ongoing issues” between the men. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. The identities of the men are unknown as well.

