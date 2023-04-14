Enter to win free pizza
Two men hospitalized after shooting each other at Jackson gas station

Two men hospitalized after shooting each other at Jackson gas station(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two people suffering gunshot wounds at a Jackson gas station Friday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on 5850 Ridgewood Rd.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 26-year-old man was shot once and a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times during a “physical altercation” between them and another unknown man.

Witnesses say that the shooting was a result of “ongoing issues” between the men. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. The identities of the men are unknown as well.

