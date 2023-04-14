Tonya Lea Wills Mullins, former ‘Jane Doe’ Rankin Co. cold case murder victim, memorialized

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chapter in the story of Tonya Lea Wills Mullins is now closed.

You will recall she was Rankin County’s only Jane Doe cold case murder victim until the county coroner and his team discovered her identity through DNA.

Mullins’ family came from Texas to Mississippi to finally say goodbye to their loved one whose whereabouts had been a mystery for more than 40 years.

It’s a 3 On Your Side exclusive that we have been investigating for two years and there was a memorial service Friday morning.

A procession of Pearl and Rankin County officials escorted the family of Tonya Lea Wills Mullins to Floral Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Pearl - her final resting place.

As they filed in for the memorial service, the reality of the moment sank in. Tears flowed as Tammi Mullins’ sons Cory Broadnax and Caleb Awwad delivered messages in honor of the grandmother they never had the chance to meet.

Crystal Mullins, Tonya Mullins’ daughter, said, “It’s tough having to say goodbye to somebody that we didn’t really get to know. It’s just hard.”

What Crystal and Tammi Mullins do know is that their mother didn’t abandon them when they were children, she was a murder victim.

“It’s nice to have some closure. We don’t have all the answers we want, but hopefully those will come in,” said Crystal Mullins.

Everything for this memorial service was donated. There was no cost to the Mullins family.

Tammi Mullins, Tonya Mullins’ daughter, said, ”I think the people along this journey has been great; from the funeral homes, to the detectives, the investigators, to the coroner’s office have gone above and beyond. Even watching the firemen as we were escorted has been beyond what our expectations were and I am just so grateful to their response, which was an extra.”

It was the determination and persistence of Rankin County Coroner David Ruth and his team of investigators that made the day possible.

David Ruth said, “This child belongs to somebody and their family deserved to have her home today. That has been accomplished.”

So, what’s next for Tammi and Christie Mullins and their families?

Tammi Mullins tearfully replied, ”Just to continue to be the loving family that we are and to stand behind each other and support each other. Christy and I are best friends, so we’ll just continue this journey together as we always have.

While there is some closure, there are still two nagging questions: Who killed Tonya Lea Wills Mullins and why?

