Things To Know Friday, April 14

1. Family pleads for the release of their loved one from ICE custody

A man is in ICE custody after his family says officers detained him during one of his routine check-ins Wednesday afternoon. How far would you go to help your family? For 39-year-old Baldomero Orozco from Guatamala, that answer is breaking U.S. Immigration laws. “The Immigration Raids in 2019, many people were taken and detained. My husband was unfortunately one of those people who were working there and was also detained,” Silvia Garcia, Orozco’s wife said. Full story here.

2. Sextortion: The Human Cost

Online bullies can be bold. You know that, and maybe you’ve even warned your kids about it. But have you heard about a growing problem called sextortion? More families than you realize are dealing with it. Some right here in Mississippi. Given the sensitive nature of the crime, not everyone is willing to speak up. One family is, though. And hoping you’ll listen closely. Walker Montgomery turned 16 on November 1. The last day of that month was a normal one for his family. After school, Walker worked out in the family barn while his dad and brother hunted. They had family dinner as usual. His mom said prayers with he and his younger brother before bed. The next part of this story is one his dad, Brian Montgomery, has had to piece together since that day. Full story here.

3. Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

LaTifanny Chambers (Hinds County Detention Center)

A woman has been sentenced to life in prison after she murdered one of her daughters and abused her other two children. According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County. On Halloween of 2020, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a call on Lower Drive in Jackson regarding an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. Tucker succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital. Full story here.

