State Auditor investigating Jackson City Council’s legal expenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council’s decision to hire outside legal representation in its battle over who will pick up your trash has apparently drawn the attention of the Mississippi State Auditor.

In an April 14 email obtained by WLBT, City Attorney Catoria Martin informed council members that “since April 5, we have received daily requests for additional information and for updates on the information previously provided” to the auditor’s office.

Representatives from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office met with Auditor Shad White on April 5, amid Jackson’s ongoing trash crisis.

The email did not say what information had been provided to his office so far and what information had only been requested.

A spokesman for Auditor Shad White would not confirm or deny whether an investigation had been launched.

City Attorney Catoria Martin informs council members that the auditor is looking into the hiring of independent legal counsel. (WLBT)

A memo leaked in conjunction with Martin’s correspondence says state law prohibits the mayor and council from using public funds on attorneys in matters where the city attorney can provide representation.

“To the extent that the governing authorities desire an answer to a legal question beyond that provided by the city attorney, an opinion can be obtained from the attorney general, with or without the assistance of the city attorney,” the memo states.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley argues the council needed independent representation because the city attorney is biased toward the mayor.

“They’re playing games and trying to render the council without legal representation,” he said. “We will keep our outside counsel.”

Council President Ashby Foote and Vice-President Angelique Lee did not respond to requests for comment.

The news comes two weeks after the city’s last contract for solid waste collections ended.

It also comes amid an ongoing lawsuit between the mayor and the council, in which both parties have brought on private legal representation.

A hearing on two motions in that case is slated for Monday.

Deshun Martin, an attorney representing the council, was unaware the auditor was looking into the expenditures.

“When this matter started, the city council retained me, particularly my law firm, at $250 per hour. That’s an amount way below what I normally charge,” he said. “I took $250 [because I] knew I was doing this for this place I love, this place I call home.”

John Scanlon, who also represents the council, says he doesn’t agree with the conclusions drawn in the city attorney’s memo and agreed with Hartley that it was a stall tactic to prevent a decision in the city council’s latest suit.

“City resources were spent to draft an 18-page-long memo saying the city council is in trouble, but it was not requested by the council, and I anticipate it will be filed Monday, even though it was drawn up by the City Attorney’s Office.”

In responding to Scanlon’s claims, City Attorney Catoria Martin said, “My email explains why my office did the research.”

A hearing is slated for Monday, April 17 on motions made in a case that could give the council permission to choose its own trash contractor.

The council filed the suit in February, after attorneys said the mayor refused to bring forward a vendor that could get council support. The mayor has asked for a stay in the case, while the council has asked for an expedited hearing.

On Friday, Attorney Felicia Perkins filed a supplement to Lumumba’s request for a stay, referencing a confidential document that questions whether the council “has legal authority and/or standing to bring this lawsuit against Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba” and “whether the city council has authority to pay ‘independent counsel.’”

City leaders have been at odds over trash pickup for nearly two years. That battle has led to eight lawsuits and has drained a city council fund set aside to cover legal fees.

As of Monday, the council had just $400 in its legal fund remaining, having spent more than $200,000 on trash-related lawsuits.

That amount does not include expenses for the mayor, who also has retained independent counsel to represent him in those cases.

Lumumba attorney Felicia Perkins was not immediately available for comment.

