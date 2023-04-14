Enter to win free pizza
Rankin Co. school bus driver caught on cam driving bus erratically

Students could be heard yelling at the top of their lungs as they pleaded for the bus driver to stop and pull over
(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Some parents are now worried about their children’s safety after seeing a disturbing video of a Rankin County bus driver driving erratically.

The parents say they want to get to the bottom of the Thursday evening incident and are calling for action.

A video obtained by WLBT shows a Rankin County bus driver driving erratically in the pouring rain. Students could be heard yelling at the top of their lungs as they pleaded for the bus driver to stop and pull over.

“Mrs. Green, why are you swerving?” students on the bus said.

One father, who did not want to go on camera, says that he had children riding the bus during the frightful incident. He admits it was a terrifying and disturbing video to watch.

Other parents took to social media also voicing their concerns about the school bus driver and the incident. We have yet to hear about any reported injuries from the school bus ride.

The Rankin County School District issued this statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving unsafe driving behavior by one of our school bus drivers. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we take this matter seriously. The situation is currently under investigation and will be handled according to RCSD district policy.”

