Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Second JPS student taken into custody this week for bringing gun on campus

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Murrah High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after being found with an unloaded handgun and BB gun.

It is the second time a student was found with a gun on school grounds this week, according to Jackson Public Schools.

In both cases, the weapons were found in the student’s possession as he or she was entering the schools.

On Friday, the weapons were confiscated by Campus Enforcement and the student was taken into custody.

The weapons were not discharged. Classroom instruction was not interrupted, and the school is safe and secure, according to a Jackson Public Schools news release.

A gun was found inside the book bag of a Forest Hill High School student on Wednesday.

Parents are urged to check their children’s belongings before going to schools and reminds them it is against the law, as well as school policy, to bring any weapons to school.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Popular Italian restaurant setting up shop in Fondren
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

Latest News

Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
FILE - The volleyball courts in the Wellness Center at the University of Southern Mississippi...
Brett Favre says the welfare agency didn’t help satisfy his volleyball pledge, but Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Buffett and others did
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, April 14