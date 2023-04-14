Second JPS student taken into custody this week for bringing gun on campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Murrah High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after being found with an unloaded handgun and BB gun.

It is the second time a student was found with a gun on school grounds this week, according to Jackson Public Schools.

In both cases, the weapons were found in the student’s possession as he or she was entering the schools.

On Friday, the weapons were confiscated by Campus Enforcement and the student was taken into custody.

The weapons were not discharged. Classroom instruction was not interrupted, and the school is safe and secure, according to a Jackson Public Schools news release.

A gun was found inside the book bag of a Forest Hill High School student on Wednesday.

Parents are urged to check their children’s belongings before going to schools and reminds them it is against the law, as well as school policy, to bring any weapons to school.

