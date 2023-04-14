Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least a dozen horses were killed in a barn fire in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning.

Authorities said two people were inside the barn at the time of the fire but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Fire officials said at least 12 horses died in the fire, but the owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost. The barn was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Popular Italian restaurant setting up shop in Fondren
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

Latest News

Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Leaders gather for the Great City Mississippi Summit
Leaders gather for the Great City Mississippi Summit
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Classified leak suspect appears in court as US reveals case against him