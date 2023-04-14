Leaders gather for the Great City Mississippi Summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Great City Mississippi Foundation hosted its first ever summit called “Believing in Jackson.”

The idea was to bring together state, local and national leaders in the capital city.

More than a hundred community leaders from across the country gathered for the event at The Railroad District - all of them brainstorming ways to serve and make Jackson a better city.

There were a variety of speakers and activists having conversations in group sessions, celebrating new ideas to keep young people engaged and active in our state.

Group members point to quality of life, pubic infrastructure and economic and workforce development as their focus areas.

