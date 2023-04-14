Jackson State wins $100k grant for campus improvement project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University received another big payday.

According to the university, JSU secured a $100,000 Home Depot Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grant after the Jackson State community voted in favor of receiving the grant.

JSU is one of 36 Historically Black Colleges and Universities set to be awarded.

The program is part of Home Depot’s ongoing efforts to recognize how HBCUs provide students with the academic success and professional development necessary to improve and impact their communities.

“We truly enjoy this grant because it is something Home Depot invests in yearly. With this being our sixth year winning, we would like to thank our amazing students and alumni base for always showing up and voting out,” said Heather Denne’, Ph.D., JSU director of community engagement. “We look forward to hearing back from our students on how they want to allocate these funds this year and make sure we always prioritize and accommodate their needs.”

JSU garnered enough votes to take home the second-place spot in the Campus Improvement Grant Cluster 1, landing them $100K.

According to a press release, Jackson State has used these funds in the past to improve students’ college experience and that the school provides an all-inclusive space for students to thrive.

A few campus revitalization projects include:

Developing two outdoor study spaces for students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a safe environment for study,



Building a playground for the Lottie W. Thornton Early Childhood Center



Renovating several components of the student center.

