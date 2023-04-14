Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has now been three-weeks without inking a new garbage collection vendor, which still leaves the job of taking out the trash to it’s taxpaying residents.

“It almost seems like they want to see the neighborhoods overflow with garbage. You know, that’s a crazy thought, but I kinda think that’s what’s going on,” said Carlos Johnson, a Jackson resident.

Since the city’s one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal expired, city branches have put together temporary trash drop-off sites. Those are only available a few times each week for a limited amount of time.

Thursday, the Metrocenter Mall site was set up again for residents to haul their household garbage out in the pouring rain.

For those of you who may not live in the capital city, I went behind the scenes to show you what it’s like to be responsible for doing the city’s job for them.

The process starts with throwing your smelly trash in the back of your trunk, but I only had one bag.

Fortunately, finding overflowing trash bags around the city is easy right now. Especially when there are hundreds sitting at illegal dumping sites; showing that some Jacksonians won’t even waste their time doing what I did.

When I filled up the back of my car’s trunk with trash, it was time to drive to the Metrocenter Mall.

Upon arrival, over a dozen Public Works Department employees were standing outside bearing the weather, but were happy to throw out my trash for me.

Although they may have been happy to help, several Jackson residents are sick of the city’s temporary solution to the long-term problem.

“If you want to be in leadership, you gotta be on top of things and you can’t let Jackson go on down. Where the mayor at? We don’t see him. I ain’t even got nothing to say. Look what we’re going through. It’s just horrible man,” said Antonio Brooks, a Jackson resident.

Following the 2:00 p.m. shut off time for dropping off your trash, the last dumpster on the lot was rolled off and away to the Waste Management Transfer Facility before it’s hauled to a landfill in Scott County.

No temporary drop-off sites will be available on Saturday or Sunday.

