First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day is issued for Saturday for potential severe weather. Two rounds of rough weather will impact our region Saturday. A round of storms, mainly along and south of I-20 will move in during the middle to late afternoon. A second round of storms along a cool front, will sweep across the entire area between 10pm Saturday and 2am Sunday. Hail & wind are likely, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. While a stray shower is possible, Saturday morning and early afternoon should be mostly quiet with highs in the upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms should begin to trend upward by late afternoon, mainly across the areas south of I-20 as our first round of activity flares up. Another round is expected to pass through later in the evening into the night as the front itself tracks east. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, some storms Saturday/Saturday night could also be strong to severe. Gusty winds and large hail are the main concerns, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. This system should exit by Sunday morning. Brighter and quieter conditions will be around for Sunday with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Our weather will stay relatively quiet heading into next week as we start to warm back up to the 80s. Chances for rain should hold off until late week/early next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.