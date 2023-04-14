First Alert Forecast: We are tracking drier weather conditions this Friday and another chance for severe weather over the weekend! Warmer temperatures return next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We’ve gotten past all of the rain and now we are slightly cooler to start things out this morning! Temperatures are starting out around the upper 50s. The sluggish low will make progress toward the northeast and drier air will filter in behind the system. Morning foggy banks will trend back toward sunshine by the afternoon with highs sneaking back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect partly clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s.

Going into the weekend!

Severe weather returns for us Saturday afternoon going into Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will roll into town through the latter parts of your Saturday – featuring a risk for scattered to numerous showers and storms; a few could be strong. Expect highs Saturday, amid a balmy south breeze, to hit the lower to middle 80s. Storm chance increase Saturday night into early Sunday morning with strong wind and hail being the primary threats. Highs will range from the upper 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. Temperatures drop following the Cold Front, which will bring on severe storms late Saturday going into Sunday morning. All the storms should shift east by Sunday morning with brighter skies returning through the day and into early next week.

Going into next week!

Mostly quiet conditions from Monday through Thursday with Highs reaching back into the 80s by Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with occasional cloud cover here and there. Rain chances return Thursday.

