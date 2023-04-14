First Alert Forecast: bright skies to continue today ahead of risk for storms Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful afternoon is in store for the area now that yesterday’s rain and clouds have exited. It will feel warmer out this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Get outside if you have the chance to enjoy the nice weather today! Clouds will gradually increase during the overnight period with lows right around 60 degrees.

What a difference a day makes...☀️ Hope everyone has a great Friday! #mswx pic.twitter.com/yR3M2AOsX5 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 14, 2023

Unfortunately, we could have to contend with more showers and also storms over the weekend from an approaching frontal system. While a stray shower is possible, Saturday morning and early afternoon should be mostly quiet with highs in the upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms should begin to trend upward by late afternoon, mainly across the areas near/south of I-20 as our first round of activity flares up. Another round is expected to pass through later in the evening into the night as the front itself tracks east. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, some storms Saturday/Saturday night could be strong to severe. Gusty winds and large hail are the main concerns, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. This system should exit by Sunday morning. Brighter and quieter conditions will be around for Sunday with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.

Our weather will stay relatively quiet heading into next week as temperatures warm back up to the 80s. Chances for rain should hold off until late week heading into next weekend.

