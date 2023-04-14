Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters

Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters
Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters(MDPS)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger were arrested Friday afternoon after a police chase ended at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

According to Capitol Police, the pursuit starting on High Street near I-55 North and ended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The driver, Joshua Noble, has been arrested and charged with felony evasion and multiple traffic violations.

A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle, police stated, and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended nearby. He has also been arrested and charged.

More charges are anticipated for both individuals and no injuries were reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Popular Italian restaurant setting up shop in Fondren
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

Latest News

Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Leaders gather for the Great City Mississippi Summit
Leaders gather for the Great City Mississippi Summit
WLBT at 5p
Council votes down waste-hauling proposal from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
State Auditor investigating Jackson City Council’s legal expenses