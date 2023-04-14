Capitol Police arrest 20-year-old and passenger after chase ends at MDPS headquarters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger were arrested Friday afternoon after a police chase ended at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

According to Capitol Police, the pursuit starting on High Street near I-55 North and ended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The driver, Joshua Noble, has been arrested and charged with felony evasion and multiple traffic violations.

A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle, police stated, and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended nearby. He has also been arrested and charged.

More charges are anticipated for both individuals and no injuries were reported.

