$2 million bond set for teen accused of killing man in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a teen for allegedly killing a 22-year-old on April 13.

The Vicksburg Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call on Kings Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Shemar Jashad Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Warren County Coroner Doug Husky pronounced him dead on the scene.

A press release says Markevius Devonte Sturdivant, 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on April 14 and received a $2 million bond.

Sturdivant was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.