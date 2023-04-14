Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
$2 million bond set for teen accused of killing man in Vicksburg

Markevius Devonte Sturdivant
Markevius Devonte Sturdivant(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a teen for allegedly killing a 22-year-old on April 13.

The Vicksburg Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call on Kings Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Shemar Jashad Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Warren County Coroner Doug Husky pronounced him dead on the scene.

A press release says Markevius Devonte Sturdivant, 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on April 14 and received a $2 million bond.

Sturdivant was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

