Woman accused of robbing man, running him over with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman for robbing a man and running him over with her car.

On April 11, officers responded to a call regarding a robbery and altercation over a vehicle.

The victim in question was getting gas at a station near Summer Avenue.

While he was getting gas, the victim was approached by a woman.

The woman proceeded to knock him to the ground and began punching and kicking him.

She was accompanied by two other male suspects who joined her in kicking and punching the victim.

The two males and the female then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

According to surveillance footage, the woman suspect, driving, steered the vehicle in the suspect’s direction, striking him with the car.

During the investigation, the female suspect was later identified as Stromy Meetze, a 35-year-old Memphis resident.

Meetze later confessed to her participation in the assault of the victim.

She is now facing a number of charges including criminal attempt felony, and aggravated robbery.

