Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Woman accused of robbing man, running him over with car

Woman accused of carjacking man, hitting him with car
Woman accused of carjacking man, hitting him with car(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman for robbing a man and running him over with her car.

On April 11, officers responded to a call regarding a robbery and altercation over a vehicle.

The victim in question was getting gas at a station near Summer Avenue.

While he was getting gas, the victim was approached by a woman.

The woman proceeded to knock him to the ground and began punching and kicking him.

She was accompanied by two other male suspects who joined her in kicking and punching the victim.

The two males and the female then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

According to surveillance footage, the woman suspect, driving, steered the vehicle in the suspect’s direction, striking him with the car.

During the investigation, the female suspect was later identified as Stromy Meetze, a 35-year-old Memphis resident.

Meetze later confessed to her participation in the assault of the victim.

She is now facing a number of charges including criminal attempt felony, and aggravated robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Gun found in student’s book bag at Jackson high school
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Thompson who represents the Second Congressional District says nobody will walk away from the...
Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Latest News

This is the second time he has been arrested for charges against a minor.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
WLBT General Photo
High Court rules in favor of Jackson convenience store in wrongful death suit
WLBT at 4p
2023 United Way $100K Payday Raffle winner Mark Odom of Petal and his wife Teresa.
‘It is a life-changing thing for us’: Petal man wins $100K United Way Payday