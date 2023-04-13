Warren Co. man convicted of shooting, killing grandmother loses Supreme Court appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man convicted of shooting and killing his grandmother with a shotgun has lost an appeal in the state’s highest court.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied Samuel Hunter Anderson’s appeal of his murder conviction in connection with the September 2020 death of his grandmother, Evelyn Davenport.

Anderson appealed the conviction, saying the circuit court erred by not allowing him to submit a jury instruction allowing for an accidental homicide.

He also argued that the court should not have allowed the state to submit evidence that he was high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

“Anderson’s drug use – and his own claim that he was high... at the time of the incident – was a fact relevant to his state of mind and motive,” justices wrote. “Further, it was ‘necessary so as to complete a story for the jury as to the events leading up to the alleged [shooting].’”

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison in December 2021. He was sentenced to four years in October 2020 for residential burglary, according to Mississippi Department of Corrections data.

According to court records, on the day of the shooting, Anderson’s sister saw him pull a shotgun out of a car, walk inside his grandmother’s house and heard a shot.

“[Anderson’s sister] immediately tried to call her grandmother, who did not answer, and then she called 911,” records state. “As [Anderson’s sister] was talking to the 911 dispatcher, she saw Anderson run out of the house twice. The second time, he came out with the gun, which he ran to hide in a shuttered crawl space under the house.”

Anderson, along with his girlfriend, lived on his grandmother’s property, in the pool house behind Davenport’s home.

Davenport told officers that she had been shot by her grandson and was transported to UMMC, where she later died of her wounds. The trauma surgeon that operated on her said she had between 50 and 100 shotgun pellets in her abdomen.

Anderson testified that he got high the night before his grandmother’s death, and that he and his girlfriend returned to Davenport’s home to shower before a court date in an unrelated case.

Anderson, who was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting, admitted to taking the gun in his grandmother’s house to hide it, and said it went off when she tried to take it from him.

His attorney submitted an “accident-or-misfortune” jury instruction, but the court rejected it.

The instruction would have allowed the jury to rule the death was excusable because it was “committed by accident and misfortune in doing any lawful act by lawful means” or committed in the “heat of passion upon sudden and sufficient provocation.”

The state objected and the trial court found the instruction was not supported by evidence.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision, saying Anderson was a convicted felon when he took the shotgun out of the car, meaning he was in violation of the law when his grandmother was killed.

“His removing the shotgun from the car with the intent to put it in the closet of his grandmother’s house constituted the crime of felon in possession of a firearm,” justices ruled. “When the defendant admitted he had been engaged in an unlawful act... he was not entitled to an excusable homicide instruction.”

Anderson also objected to evidence of his methamphetamine use before the shooting should not have been included as evidence, saying it was “more prejudicial than probative of guilt and was overall inflammatory.”

The high court ruled Anderson was wrong on that too, saying that “this court has held that ‘proof of another crime or act’ is allowed ‘when it is so interrelated to the charged crime that it constitutes either a single transaction or occurrence.”

