Things To Know Thursday, April 13

1. ‘Disappointing day’: Council rejects one-year agreement with Richard’s; still no trash collection in Jackson

Councilwoman Angelique Lee apologized beforehand for the contract not being approved. “I have to look at Mr. Henley, Pastor Henley who lives in my ward, has a church in my ward, and I have to tell you ‘I’m sorry,’” she said. “I have to look at... all these people that I know in front of us expecting us to lead and give them a decision today. I’m just gonna have to tell you, ‘I’m sorry.’” At a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Jackson City Council voted down a proposal to award a one-year emergency waste-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal. [READ: Proposed emergency contract with Richard’s to cost more than $11 million]

2. 2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez

2 in custody after man's body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

Two persons of interest are in custody after a body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the City of Natchez. According to police, family members of Christopher Lee Sanders, 45, reported him missing to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Vidalia, Louisiana, on April 4. One of the investigators at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to where Sanders’ car could possibly be and went to corroborate the tip Wednesday morning at Cindy Lane in Natchez. When he arrived at the home, the investigator could smell “an odor emanating from the vehicle,” stated a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

3. Teenager in Rolling Fork shares thoughts on returning to school

The South Delta School District has announced they plan to reopen this Friday. Armon Andrews, who is a senior in high school that survived the storm, says he is not ready to return after the deadly storms that swept through Rolling Fork. He shared with WLBT how he’s coping with the aftermath and his thoughts about returning to school. “Some of us are traumatized from what’s going on. And we don’t want to think about no school because we thinking about what has happened. Now is to the point now that we have lost our teachers, so I can say that I don’t even know who’s going to be teaching me when I come back to school,” says Andrews.

