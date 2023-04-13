Teenager in Rolling Fork shares thoughts on returning to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The South Delta School District has announced they plan to reopen this Friday.

Armon Andrews, who is a senior in high school that survived the storm, says he is not ready to return after the deadly storms that swept through Rolling Fork.

He shared with WLBT how he’s coping with the aftermath and his thoughts about returning to school.

“Some of us are traumatized from what’s going on. And we don’t want to think about no school because we thinking about what has happened. Now is to the point now that we have lost our teachers, so I can say that I don’t even know who’s going to be teaching me when I come back to school,” says Andrews.

Andrews and his family lost everything in the tornado.

Like many families in the town, they have now relocated to a motel in Greenville.

“Some people has actually passed away, we got to know, within our class, how can our class help one another, to come from this to come back from this.”

With students returning to school Friday for the first time since the EF-4 tornado nearly swept the town away, Arman says students like him are feeling anxious.

He says after losing friends, family, and his home in the storm, returning to school has left him with a new fear.

“And is it going to happen again? Maybe this time, I’ll be in school when a tornado hit,” Andrews stated.

With the recovery process now moving in Rolling Fork, Andrews says that he wants everyone to remember that students like him will be recovering from this ordeal for years to come.

“It’s more about inner thoughts and our mental state than anything I can say. With this going on,” he said.

Andrews says that the only thing that comforts him when thinking of going back to school is knowing that he knows one person will be there to make sure everyone is okay.

“I can say, Principal Matthews. He be on his A-Game. So with that being said, if he was able to go back to school today, and get everything back started, I feel like we’d be A-1 Status,” Andrews explained.

Friday is being described as a soft start for all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

All students will report to South Delta Middle School.

