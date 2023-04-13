Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman canceled

Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a 40-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi. has been canceled.

She has been located and is safe.

Thursday, the Silver Alert was issued in Madison County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible for us today as we have set an ALERT DAY in motion for the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Northwest Rankin softball beats Neshoba Central
Northwest Rankin softball beats Neshoba Central
Brett Sanchez is Belhaven's career strikeout leader
Gordon, Sanchez add names to Belhaven record book
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi
Some Mississippi counties were letting criminal defendants wait in jail without a lawyer. A...
Mississippi Supreme Court mandate will ensure criminal defendants have continuity of representation