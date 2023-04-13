Residents express frustration and disappointment after council rejects emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another special called meeting between Jackson city leaders took place on Wednesday.

It once again ended with no garbage contact in place.

Council members voting down a one-year garbage agreement with Richard’s Disposal.

As the crucial vote was being made, a range of emotions started setting in for some residents.

”I feel like my Councilman, which is Foote, doesn’t care about the people in his community and the fact that we have garbage piling up, and it’s unsafe, it’s unhealthy,” said Shonnie Cooley, who said she’s disappointed with the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting.

Cooley was sitting inside council chambers for the special called meeting.

As council members began raising their right hand to make their vote, she was hoping for the best but still expecting the worst.

”It’s not fair that I am paying for garbage to be picked up that I now have to put in my truck and take it somewhere, so I’m doing the job for somebody else to do, and that’s not fair,” Cooley expressed.

Since April first, no one has been responsible for picking up trash in the capital city.

As a result, residents now have nowhere to put their trash.

”This is becoming a state of emergency at this point,” said Jaden Luckett, who used to work for Richard’s Disposal. “I’m very disappointed in our city leaders to see that there’s no urgency on this.”

As residents continue to go days without having anyone to pick up their trash. Cooley said she plans to hold city leaders accountable for how this situation is being handled.

”It makes no sense to continue to say you’re for the people in your Ward, but you’re not doing what’s right for the people in your Ward,” said Cooley.

”I don’t think that it’s right that we have a whole crew of men sitting outside ready to work, can’t work, can’t provide for their own families because you have people in here that don’t want to come to a resolution, come to an agreement on things,” said Luckett.

In light of this garbage crisis, the city will be having another round of temporary drop-off sites for residents to bring their trash.

Dumpsters will be set up outside the Metro Center Mall on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

