Mobile woman accused of setting husband on fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 63-year-old Mobile woman faces a first-degree domestic violence charge after police say she set her husband on fire Wednesday evening.

Patrice James was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding about 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hemley Avenue in reference to a medical emergency found that the victim’s wife reportedly doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire.

Police found James on the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. There has been no update on his condition.

A bond hearing for James is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

FOX10 News will have additional information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.