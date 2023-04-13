Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC

Enter to win free pizza
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Haylee and Shawn Ladner and their quintuplets celebrated their first Easter together in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

Daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae and son Jake Easton are all growing well since their birth two months ago.

After suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to use an intrauterine insemination treatment to get pregnant.

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee Ladner told WDAM News in December. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. [The doctor] said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women’s Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children’s of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine.

When asked by WDAM if they would try to have more children, the couple answered, “Definitely not. Five is enough.”

