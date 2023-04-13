Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man pleaded guilty this week to sex-related charges filed against him in 2019 that involved a minor.

Jacob Scott McLaney, 28, was charged in 2019 with statutory rape and lustful touching. But he was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.

McLaney pleaded guilty to charges listed in the indictment and was sentenced to two years for sexual battery and 30 years suspended for child exploitation. If he re-offends, that suspended sentence could be revoked and McLaney could be required to serve the full 30 years.

McLaney was re-booked into the Lauderdale County Jail Monday after entering his guilty plea.

There are no new charges filed against McLaney, as was reported in an earlier version of this story. News 11 regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.