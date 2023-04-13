Jackson businesses fed up with overflowing with garbage at drop off locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you traveling to the many temporary solution dumping sites may have noticed that some of the dumpsters have been removed.

Residents are still placing their trash there, which is causing a nasty problem for some business owners.

Some business owners in North Jackson say they are frustrated with trash piling up outside of their businesses due to people dumping trash in private bins and behind shopping plazas around the city.

Residents are coming to the temporary sites placing their garbage at some of the locations. But for whatever reason, the dumpsters have since been removed.

Everything from furniture, to food, and boxes are being tossed in this area.

“To my building I can smell the stench,” Alonzo Ward, the owner of Bender Dental said. “You got kids in this area, you got four or five kids in this area and the fact that they have to walk outside and even look at this stuff really bothers me. I just wish we would do better as citizens. City leaders need to just get together and stop the quarreling about stuff and let’s get this done.”

All of this comes as city leaders continue debate over who to hire to pick up garbage in Jackson.

Alice Setter owns a sewing company and has been in business for more than forty years and she says she he has never seen anything like this.

“As an adult and business person I would like to see some ego’s put aside and just resolve it for the sake of all the people who live here and want to live here,” she said.

