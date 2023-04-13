Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson businesses fed up with overflowing with garbage at drop off locations

Residents are coming to the temporary sites placing their garbage at some of the locations, but for whatever reason, the dumpsters have since been removed.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you traveling to the many temporary solution dumping sites may have noticed that some of the dumpsters have been removed.

Residents are still placing their trash there, which is causing a nasty problem for some business owners.

Some business owners in North Jackson say they are frustrated with trash piling up outside of their businesses due to people dumping trash in private bins and behind shopping plazas around the city.

Residents are coming to the temporary sites placing their garbage at some of the locations. But for whatever reason, the dumpsters have since been removed.

Everything from furniture, to food, and boxes are being tossed in this area.

“To my building I can smell the stench,” Alonzo Ward, the owner of Bender Dental said. “You got kids in this area, you got four or five kids in this area and the fact that they have to walk outside and even look at this stuff really bothers me. I just wish we would do better as citizens. City leaders need to just get together and stop the quarreling about stuff and let’s get this done.”

All of this comes as city leaders continue debate over who to hire to pick up garbage in Jackson.

Alice Setter owns a sewing company and has been in business for more than forty years and she says she he has never seen anything like this.

“As an adult and business person I would like to see some ego’s put aside and just resolve it for the sake of all the people who live here and want to live here,” she said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

Latest News

Frustrated residents want city leaders to settle trash dispute now
Frustrated residents want city leaders to settle trash dispute now
Teenager in Rolling Fork shares thoughts on returning to school
Teenager in Rolling Fork shares thoughts on returning to school
Pearl High School band to perform at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington,...
Pearl High School band to perform at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C.
Where can I drop off my trash if I live in Jackson?
Where can I drop off my trash if I live in Jackson?