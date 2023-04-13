Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

High Court rules in favor of Jackson convenience store in wrongful death suit

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wrongful death lawsuit against a Jackson convenience store owner will be thrown out, per the ruling of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the court reversed a lower court decision denying a summary judgment in a wrongful death case filed against Deepak Jasco, LLC, Narinder Kaur, Jaspal Singh and others in connection with the 2017 death of Charles Green.

Green, who was stabbed to death, was found in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Woodrow Wilson Avenue, adjacent to a convenience store owned by Deepak Jasco LLC.

Green’s sister, Luretha Green Palmer, filed suit against the store and others for failing to provide security at the site.

However, the court ruled that Palmer “failed to show any evidence that defendants had actual or constructive knowledge that an atmosphere of violence existed on the premises or that Green’s death” and that court documents and testimony showed the death occurred on property that was not owned by the defendants.

The case was filed in 2018, months after Green’s death.

In 2021, Jasco filed a motion for summary judgment and a motion to dismiss for lack of prosecution, but the motions were denied in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Palmer argued the case should move forward, saying Jasco “exercised possession and control over the portion of the common parking lot,” and cited previous state Supreme Court and Appeals Court decisions.

Justices disagreed, saying Palmer “failed to offer sufficient evidence to establish that the crime of Green’s death occurred on the premises owned... by [the] defendants.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Gun found in student’s book bag at Jackson high school
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Thompson who represents the Second Congressional District says nobody will walk away from the...
Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Pearl River surpasses flood stage in August 2022.
Flood control district assessing Pearl River pumps; likely needs millions for repairs
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven