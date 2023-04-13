High Court rules in favor of Jackson convenience store in wrongful death suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wrongful death lawsuit against a Jackson convenience store owner will be thrown out, per the ruling of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the court reversed a lower court decision denying a summary judgment in a wrongful death case filed against Deepak Jasco, LLC, Narinder Kaur, Jaspal Singh and others in connection with the 2017 death of Charles Green.

Green, who was stabbed to death, was found in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Woodrow Wilson Avenue, adjacent to a convenience store owned by Deepak Jasco LLC.

Green’s sister, Luretha Green Palmer, filed suit against the store and others for failing to provide security at the site.

However, the court ruled that Palmer “failed to show any evidence that defendants had actual or constructive knowledge that an atmosphere of violence existed on the premises or that Green’s death” and that court documents and testimony showed the death occurred on property that was not owned by the defendants.

The case was filed in 2018, months after Green’s death.

In 2021, Jasco filed a motion for summary judgment and a motion to dismiss for lack of prosecution, but the motions were denied in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Palmer argued the case should move forward, saying Jasco “exercised possession and control over the portion of the common parking lot,” and cited previous state Supreme Court and Appeals Court decisions.

Justices disagreed, saying Palmer “failed to offer sufficient evidence to establish that the crime of Green’s death occurred on the premises owned... by [the] defendants.”

