Frustrated residents want city leaders to settle trash dispute now

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was the twelfth day without garbage trucks collecting all the waste households accumulate. The trash debate is a topic many are having in the city.

Some residents are beyond frustrated about the stalemate and have a message for city leaders.

“Replace them. They can’t get along with each other,” said Jackson homeowner Brice Massey.

The latest sign Brice Massey posted in his Riverview Drive yard reads “Replace. Fire. Counsel Members & Mayor.” It is referring to the garbage impasse.

The retired engineer is disabled and relying on friends to haul off his trash.

“I think a group of preschoolers could come up with an answer quicker than the folks that we got,” said Massey. “Can they not get in a room together no cameras and just talk, no lawyers? Let’s just figure out what are the problems.”

He isn’t alone, residents are talking about the difficulties they’re facing. Juanita Bishop was helping an elderly friend with grocery shopping and shared her concerns.

“She had to get somebody to come pick up my friend that’s with me she had to get somebody to come pick her garbage up and take it off for her. I mean that’s crazy,” said Bishop.

Others want a solution now.

“Put the people first and put your own selves secondary and it doesn’t really matter who wins this battle as long as the citizens win it,” said 40-year Jackson resident George Guffin.

“I hate that the long time residents of Jackson are having to deal with this for another time,” said Jackson resident Mary Crosby Roberts. “The leadership is also an issue. I feel like we can resolve if we work together.”

“They need to get it together because a lot of people out here paying their hard earned money, and I think it should be a little bit better in Jackson,” added Edith Anderson of Jackson. “Get it together brothers.”

Garbage still sits curbside in hopes it will soon be collected.

