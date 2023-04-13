Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Former hockey pro dies at 38 after suffering heart attack during game, reports say

Reports say former NHL player Raymond Sawada, 38, died during a recreational hockey game.
Reports say former NHL player Raymond Sawada, 38, died during a recreational hockey game.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A former NHL player has died while playing the game he loved, according to his family.

Raymond Sawada reportedly died at 38 years old Monday after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing a recreational hockey game.

His family made the announcement through a GoFundMe account created to honor his memory and to help his wife and two daughters.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Ray Sawada,” Brianne Sameshima, the fundraiser organizer shared.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole, and daughters, Victoria, 9, and Charlotte, 6.

ESPN reports that Sawada played in the NHL for the Dallas Stars from 2008 to 2011. He retired from professional hockey in 2016 and returned to his home in Richmond, British Columbia, to become a firefighter.

According to Sports Illustrated, the city of Richmond in British Columbia confirmed that a medical emergency occurred Monday night at one of its rinks.

Sawada’s family said he was a hard worker, dedicated father and husband along with being passionately driven in everything he did.

“Ray was such a bright light in the lives he touched,” Sameshima shared.

The Dallas Stars said they are mourning the death of Sawada in a social media post.

“Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community,” the team shared.

The family said they are grateful for the love and support they have received.

“It gives us reassurance that throughout this sad and difficult time, there are so many who love and care for the family,” Sameshima shared.

More information on the GoFundMe fundraiser is available online.

