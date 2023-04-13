Flood control district assessing Pearl River pumps; likely needs millions for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of dollars could soon be needed to replace or rebuild the pumps put in place decades ago to keep parts of Jackson and Rankin County dry when the Pearl River goes up.

The Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District has asked engineers to assess pumps in downtown Jackson and Ridgeland to determine whether they need to be replaced or to see if they can be rebuilt.

Either way, the work could cost millions of dollars, according to Keith Turner, attorney for the flood control district.

“Several years ago, when this was first considered, it was for all of them... it was over $3 million,” he said. “I’m sure with inflation and everything going crazy the past two years... it’s not going to be cheap.”

Turner said the pumps continue to operate and that properties are not in danger of being flooded. He said if any pumps do go out, the district has backup plans in place.

“You have redundancy in the program,” he said. “People are safe but we do need to investigate, and we need to evaluate whether we should be replacing these pumps.”

The majority of the pumps in question were installed in the 1960s around the time the Pearl River levees were constructed.

The pumps come on when the river reaches flood stage and gates along nearby tributaries are closed.

“When you close those gates, that means any water that falls behind the levee on the dry side... has to be collected,” he said. “You have to pump it over the levee into the river, otherwise you have flooding on the dry side.”

Four of the pumps are located on the Jackson side, while four others are located on the Richland side of the river.

Three of the Richland devices were installed in the 1960s, while a fourth one was added in the 1990s. They each have the ability to pump out 67,000 gallons of water per minute, Turner said.

One of those pumps is currently out of service.

On the Jackson side, the pumps are located near High Street. Like its counterparts on the opposite side of the river, three of the Jackson pumps were installed in the 1960s, while the other one came online in the 1990s.

The three initial pumps can pump up to 6,700 gallons per minute, while the newer one can siphon up to 20,000 gallons per minute.

“We’ve always had to perform maintenance on these things regularly. Of course, it’s normal for a situation like that,” he said. “But... some of the parts are wearing out to the point of where you can’t buy these parts anymore.”

“At some point, you get to a stage where... [it] really just makes more sense to replace them.”

At the flood district’s meeting recently, the board asked its engineer to assess the pumps to determine the next step.

“He’s done this once a few years ago – evaluate what’s the situation to really replace all of these pumps or at least replace all the wear and tear parts of these pumps, so that they become not only more efficient, but they’re also less expensive to operate.”

Turner was unsure how flood control officials would pay for the recommendations, once they’re made.

The district brings in money through a 4.75-mil assessment on properties protected by the levee system.

For fiscal year 2022, the tax generated approximately $970,000, according to documents provided by the district.

Of that, the district budgeted $300,000 for the LeFleur Lakes feasibility study, $75,000 for equipment repairs and maintenance, $90,000 for utilities and $10,000 for levee repairs.

The LeFleur Lakes study is a review of several flood control plans for the river, including the One Lake Plan. The district is the local sponsor of the project.

“We have to maintain the levees and we have to maintain the clearing areas. That requires crews to not just mow. It’s not just mowing. We have repairs all the time that have to be made to the drainage ditches, the levees,” he said. “You have to keep them in good repair and that requires construction crews to be repairing these things.”

It was a lack of funding that prevented the district from repairing the levees following the previous assessment.

“We pursued funding from federal and state sources. And honestly, we were unable to find funding of any sort at that point,” he said. “They just were really not receptive to our request.”

“When we get this new evaluation, we will take a much more aggressive approach.”

