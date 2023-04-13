First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a soggy day, chances for rain are forecast to taper off this evening into tonight as this system tracks to the northeast. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight with conditions improving likely by morning. A brighter, quieter day is on tap for Friday to round out the work week. A mostly sunny sky will be overhead for much of the day with highs right around 80 degrees. While we will see a break from the rain tomorrow, more is expected to arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Saturday into Saturday night ahead of an approaching front. In addition to locally heavy rainfall and lightning, a few isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns. This system should exit by Sunday as we turn drier and slightly cooler to the 70s. Our weather should stay quiet during the first half of next week with temperatures warming back up to the 80s.

