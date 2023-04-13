Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a soggy day, chances for rain are forecast to taper off this evening into tonight as this system tracks to the northeast. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight with conditions improving likely by morning. A brighter, quieter day is on tap for Friday to round out the work week. A mostly sunny sky will be overhead for much of the day with highs right around 80 degrees. While we will see a break from the rain tomorrow, more is expected to arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Saturday into Saturday night ahead of an approaching front. In addition to locally heavy rainfall and lightning, a few isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns. This system should exit by Sunday as we turn drier and slightly cooler to the 70s. Our weather should stay quiet during the first half of next week with temperatures warming back up to the 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Popular Italian restaurant setting up shop in Fondren

Latest News

Rain coverage ahead
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods to continue today; more showers, storms possible late Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday; quieter Friday ahead of storm risk late Saturday
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods continue Thursday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: