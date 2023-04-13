First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday; quieter Friday ahead of storm risk late Saturday

THURSDAY: As our coastal low moves onshore, expect clouds and periods of rain to pinwheel in through the day ahead. Rainy periods could come during pivotal points of the day, say the morning and afternoon commutes, but could not consistently raining through the day. Expect highs in the 60s to near 70 amid a breezy NE flow. Showers will taper off through the overnight periods with lows in the 50s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: The sluggish low will make progress toward the northeast and drier air will filter in behind the system. Morning foggy banks will trend back toward sunshine by the afternoon with highs sneaking back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect partly clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will roll into town through the latter parts of your Saturday – featuring a risk for scattered to numerous showers and storms; a few could be strong. Expect highs Saturday, amid a balmy south breeze, to hit the lower to middle 80s. Storm chance increase Saturday night into early Sunday morning with strong wind and hail being the primary threats. All the storms should shift east by Sunday morning with brighter skies returning through the day and into early next week.

