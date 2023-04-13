Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Father carjacked while infant daughter in vehicle, suspect in custody

Mario Wright, 35, suspect in carjacking
Mario Wright, 35, suspect in carjacking(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis father was the victim of a carjacking while his infant daughter was still inside the vehicle.

On January 23, Memphis officers responded to a call regarding a carjacking near Macon Road.

The victim, a father of three, informed the officers that he had been approached by two male suspects as he was putting his daughters into the car.

One of the suspects, armed, nudged his gun into the father’s side and demanded his personal belongings.

The infant daughter was already inside the vehicle, sitting in her car seat.

The mother of the infant daughter grabbed her quickly in order to protect her from the male robbers.

After rummaging his pockets, the suspects grabbed the keys to the vehicle, opened the passenger side door, and proceeded to grab the mother’s purse.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

During the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Mario Wright, a 35-year-old Memphis resident.

Wright is facing a number of charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon while in possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Madison woman
Popular Italian restaurant setting up shop in Fondren
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
LaTifanny Chambers
Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

Latest News

Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Second JPS student taken into custody this week for bringing gun on campus
Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
Jackson Garbage Crisis: The process behind doing the city’s job for them
FILE - The volleyball courts in the Wellness Center at the University of Southern Mississippi...
Brett Favre says the welfare agency didn’t help satisfy his volleyball pledge, but Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Buffett and others did
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, April 14