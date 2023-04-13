Father carjacked while infant daughter in vehicle, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis father was the victim of a carjacking while his infant daughter was still inside the vehicle.

On January 23, Memphis officers responded to a call regarding a carjacking near Macon Road.

The victim, a father of three, informed the officers that he had been approached by two male suspects as he was putting his daughters into the car.

One of the suspects, armed, nudged his gun into the father’s side and demanded his personal belongings.

The infant daughter was already inside the vehicle, sitting in her car seat.

The mother of the infant daughter grabbed her quickly in order to protect her from the male robbers.

After rummaging his pockets, the suspects grabbed the keys to the vehicle, opened the passenger side door, and proceeded to grab the mother’s purse.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

During the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Mario Wright, a 35-year-old Memphis resident.

Wright is facing a number of charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon while in possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

