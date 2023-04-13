Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Eudora Welty’s 114th Birthday is celebrated amid library relocation plans

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve walked inside the Eudora Welty Library, you have entered one of the top five most visited spots in downtown Jackson.

Plans are underway to find a new home for the nearly 40-year-old hub for tourists, researchers, and avid readers. Managers across the Jackson Hinds Library System celebrated what would be Eudora Welty’s 114th birthday while making plans for a future location.

“Possibly the last time that our management group will meet in this building,” said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council.

The library has been located on State Street since 1986. Years of wear and decline are prompting the move from the 45,000 square foot building.

It houses more than 100,000 books and other materials and over 100 computers.

“I have a dream as does my board for a beautiful state of the art library facility downtown,” said Council. “It’s the early planning phases. There isn’t a particular building that has been locked in, but there are many considerations being explored.”

The library system is seeking up to $5,000,000 dollars in federal funding and $2,000,000 from the state for the relocation.

“Anytime the library can get more money. it’s ok with me,” said Dr. William Hanigan.

The retired neurosurgeon visits the library at least once a week. He’s perused the shelves throughout his lifetime for research and mystery novels.

“Libraries are extremely important,” said Hanigan. “They’re not gonna go away, and they should be supported completely.”

The process has started to box and store the huge collection for transition.

“Shout out to the librarians and the archivists, because I couldn’t do what I do without their help,” added Hanigan.

The library is expected to close its doors in 60 to 90 days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Gun found in student’s book bag at Jackson high school
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Thompson who represents the Second Congressional District says nobody will walk away from the...
Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Jacob Scott McLaney was indicted for sexual battery and child exploitation.
Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor
WLBT General Photo
High Court rules in favor of Jackson convenience store in wrongful death suit
Woman accused of carjacking man, hitting him with car
Woman accused of robbing man, running him over with car