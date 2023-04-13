Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A jury convicted a Biloxi man of capital murder in the death of a teenage girl in 2020.

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.

According to court documents, Porter and four other teens went to the home on Rustwood Drive with the intent to steal marijuana.

Yakeshia L. Blackmon, Willow O. Blackmon, Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley and Jarvis Jermaine Cook had already pleaded guilty to their charges and are awaiting sentencing.

These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris.(Biloxi Police Dept.)

