Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A jury convicted a Biloxi man of capital murder in the death of a teenage girl in 2020.

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.

RELATED: Slain Biloxi teen was ‘a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,’ says her family

According to court documents, Porter and four other teens went to the home on Rustwood Drive with the intent to steal marijuana.

Yakeshia L. Blackmon, Willow O. Blackmon, Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley and Jarvis Jermaine Cook had already pleaded guilty to their charges and are awaiting sentencing.

READ MORE: Five teens charged with capital murder in death of 16-year-old Biloxi girl

These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. (Biloxi Police Dept.)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.