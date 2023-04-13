Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Amerigo opening third location in the Metro

By Anthony Warren and Morgan Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Italian restaurant is setting up shop in Fondren.

Amerigo Italian Restaurant is opening a location at the former Babalu restaurant at Duling School.

The restaurant currently has six locations, including Flowood and Ridgeland.

“We are thrilled to have Amerigo join the Fondren restaurant community,” said Rebecca Garrison, executive director of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation. “It’s a great fit with our other restaurant offerings.”

Amerigo is one of several new establishments that have recently opened, expanded or have announced they are coming to the Fondren Business District.

Zundo Ramen & Donburi opened recently at 3100 N. State Street.

Meanwhile, a new Little Tokyo sushi and hibachi restaurant is planned for the former Barrelhouse site, located in the Fondren Strip.

This really speaks to the resiliency of our Fondren Business District. It’s been a tough couple of years and we have lost several of our favorite spots,” Garrison said.

“But with Amerigo’s announcement, the recent commitment by Little Tokyo, the new Green Ghost location, a new outdoor pizza oven at Highball Station and the addition of Zundo, we are back to having 18 restaurants for dining in, or a total of 28 spots to eat and drink.”

Construction is expected to begin this week. Amerigo Fondren will hire around 60-70 employees.

They hope to open in the fall.

