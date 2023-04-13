Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
18-wheeler catches fire on Rankin County interstate

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler hauling pine straw caught on fire early Thursday morning in Rankin County.

It happened on Highway 43 and Highway 25 in the Sand Hill community around 4 a.m.

A northbound section of Highway 43 had to be shut down while crews from Lake Harbor and Rankin County worked to put out the fire.

The driver told us no one was hurt. The cause of the fire appeared to be a mechanical issue.

This is a developing story.

