Where can I drop off my trash if I live in Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the Jackson City Council voted down a proposal to award a one-year emergency waste-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal.

The decision leaves most residential customers in the capital city without solid waste pickup for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the city will be having another round of temporary drop-off sites for residents to take their garbage.

Below is the schedule:

Metrocenter Mall: Thursday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Metrocenter Mall: Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

