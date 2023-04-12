Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Where can I drop off my trash if I live in Jackson?(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the Jackson City Council voted down a proposal to award a one-year emergency waste-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal.

The decision leaves most residential customers in the capital city without solid waste pickup for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the city will be having another round of temporary drop-off sites for residents to take their garbage.

Below is the schedule:

Metrocenter Mall: Thursday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Metrocenter Mall: Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

