Mothers of Murdered Sons
Vietnam War veterans honored during ceremony at Camp Shelby

Vietnam War veterans from across the state were honored Wednesday during a ceremony at t6he Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of veterans of the Vietnam War and their families were honored Wednesday at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

The museum and the Mississippi National Guard hosted a Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony.

Speakers included Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director, and Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general.

Among the honored guests at the event were Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Vietnam War POW and Mississippi native Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas E. Collins.

Attendees also viewed a traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall and were served lunch and other refreshments in the museum’s grand gallery.

The ceremony included the laying of a wreath at the traveling wall that honors those killed in the war as well as those missing in action.

