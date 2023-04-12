Things To Know Wednesday, April 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed (WLBT)

Authorities say they have found the woman that they initially thought had been kidnapped in Port Gibson. Turned out, she wasn’t kidnapped and had taken a rideshare service to Jackson, where she was planning to board a plane to New York. The woman, the wife of a Port Gibson police officer, was still at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport when she was found. She was ready to board a plane at the time when she was located, authorities say. Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, initially told WLBT she had been taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market, where she worked.

2. Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Many of the residents living in Rolling Fork and other areas of the Mississippi Delta who lost everything in deadly tornadoes last month are still looking for answers in the recovery process. Several agencies including FEMA, MEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the American Red Cross are providing services and answers to some of those questions in a series of town hall meetings. The first meeting was held in Rolling Fork at South Delta Elementary School Tuesday evening. Residents recovering from the March 24th severe weather outbreak need help with everything from debris removal to housing. Some say they are being turned away from hotels.

3. Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor asking for new one-year emergency contract with Richard’s

A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in a rear loading trash truck, Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Just days after the previous contract ended, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pushing for another one-year emergency deal with Richard’s Disposal. He will be asking the Jackson City Council to vote on the proposal at a special called meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, which is set for 1 p.m. at City Hall, comes nearly two weeks after city’s previous emergency contract with Richard’s ended, leaving customers without trash pickup. Lumumba also is asking the council to extend his state of emergency over the lack of solid waste collections.

