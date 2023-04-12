Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Things To Know Wednesday, April 12

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed(WLBT)

Authorities say they have found the woman that they initially thought had been kidnapped in Port Gibson. Turned out, she wasn’t kidnapped and had taken a rideshare service to Jackson, where she was planning to board a plane to New York. The woman, the wife of a Port Gibson police officer, was still at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport when she was found. She was ready to board a plane at the time when she was located, authorities say. Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, initially told WLBT she had been taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market, where she worked.

2. Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Many of the residents living in Rolling Fork and other areas of the Mississippi Delta who lost everything in deadly tornadoes last month are still looking for answers in the recovery process. Several agencies including FEMA, MEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the American Red Cross are providing services and answers to some of those questions in a series of town hall meetings. The first meeting was held in Rolling Fork at South Delta Elementary School Tuesday evening. Residents recovering from the March 24th severe weather outbreak need help with everything from debris removal to housing. Some say they are being turned away from hotels.

3. Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor asking for new one-year emergency contract with Richard’s

A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in a rear loading trash truck, Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Just days after the previous contract ended, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pushing for another one-year emergency deal with Richard’s Disposal. He will be asking the Jackson City Council to vote on the proposal at a special called meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, which is set for 1 p.m. at City Hall, comes nearly two weeks after city’s previous emergency contract with Richard’s ended, leaving customers without trash pickup. Lumumba also is asking the council to extend his state of emergency over the lack of solid waste collections.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Wednesday; rain returns Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds increase; rain returns late Wednesday, Thursday
Thompson who represents the Second Congressional District says nobody will walk away from the...
Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels
Richard’s Disposal suing the City of Jackson; Council attorney calls lawsuit laughable