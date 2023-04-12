St. Joseph Catholic School students removed after social media threats

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two students have been removed from Saint Joseph Catholic School after social media threats were posted days apart.

Due to confidentiality laws related to juveniles, the identification of the students involved will not be released.

The Madison Police Department says the online posts were not directed toward any particular individual, person, or facility.

The first threatening post was made on or around April 11 by a male student; the second made on April 12 by a female student.

“The school and police department have determined there is no active threat against the Saint Joseph Catholic School or other facilities at this time,” Madison Police said in a media statement.

