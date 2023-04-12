Enter to win free pizza
Sharkey Co. school with least amount of structural damage reopens for all students April 14

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after tornadoes ripped across several Mississippi counties, one school district has made plans to reopen for K-12 students.

In its tornado recovery update, Sharkey County’s Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the South Delta School District will reopen for all students on Friday, April 12.

All grades will report to South Delta Middle School in Sharkey County, which has the least amount of structural damage.

The school is one of three schools within the county’s small district.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call (662) 873-4302.

Below are other tornado recovery updates from Sharkey County’s Emergency Management:

  • The Sharkey County Community Distribution Site opened Wednesday, April 12 at South Delta High School. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Mississippi State Department of Health Multi-Agency Coordination Center is open Wednesday, April 12 19881 Highway 61 S., 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Representatives will be on hand to help you obtain a new Social Security Card and administer free tetanus shots.
  • As the community continues to continue to clean up, we want to remind all to stay safe. Use caution and dial 811 before you dig.

