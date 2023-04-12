Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, they announced in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, died on October 29, 2022, while on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico.

Previous Coverage: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information and reaction to today’s announcement as it becomes available.

Be alerted first to any breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bridge off of Old Canton road continues to erode

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Gun found in student’s book bag at Jackson high school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WLBT Staff
The gun was immediately confiscated by Campus Enforcement.

News

Bridge on Old Canton Road continues to crumble with no repairs in sight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christopher Fields
Residents are worried about a total wash out if the problem is not fixed.

Latest News

News

Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Doehring
A water leak that has grown into a massive problem for the city of Jackson still remains unrepaired due to an unforeseeable problem.

Crime

No evidence man shot at Mississippi church reached for gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Evidence shows a reserve sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man at a Mississippi church punched the victim in the face and chased him into a parking lot before shooting him and kicking him in the head.

News

Proposed emergency contract with Richard’s to cost more than $11 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
Jackson's trash-hauling contract expired on March 31, leaving the city without residential solid waste collections.

News

Things To Know Wednesday, April 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Wednesday; rain returns Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Patrick Ellis
Clouds increase ahead of a breezy rain maker moving inland Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: clouds increase; rain returns late Wednesday, Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago