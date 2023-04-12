Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of the residents living in Rolling Fork and other areas of the Mississippi Delta who lost everything in deadly tornadoes last month are still looking for answers in the recovery process.

Officials from FEMA, MEMA, the SBA and Red Cross answer questions to help those who lost everything in deadly tornadoes March 24th. (WLBT)

Several agencies including FEMA, MEMA, the Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross are providing services and answers to some of those questions in a series of town hall meetings.

The first meeting was held in Rolling Fork at South Delta Elementary School Tuesday evening.

Residents recovering from the March 24th severe weather outbreak need help with everything from debris removal to housing. Some say they are being turned away from hotels.

This is the first of three Town Hall meetings scheduled for tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta. (WLBT)

Federal, state, local officials, along with hundreds of volunteers, faith based groups and private sector partners, are still responding to help those still trying to figure out the next steps.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who represents the Second Congressional District, talked with us about the road ahead in the recovery process, especially for those who lost their homes.

Congressman Thompson said, “Housing in the community is gonna be a three to five-year effort because of the level of devastation. So we’re trying to prepare the community for the long-term road to recovery by first of all telling them the truth. But also to assure them that nobody will walk away before the job is complete.”

Other town hall meetings will be held for Silver City storm victims Wednesday in Belzoni and the last meeting is planned in Winona Thursday.

